Killer Mike launches Black-owned digital bank alongside business partners Andrew Young, Ryan Glover

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper and political activist Killer Mike has launched a new digital bank in partnership with Atlanta civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young and media executive Ryan Glover.

Killer Mike spoke with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi about the Greenwood Bank, which is funded by private investors, and how it aims to bridge the generational wealth gap.

“I want us to think Black, be Black, and act Black,” he said.

Greenwood is named after the historic Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that is referred to as "Black Wall Street." Greenwood was a thriving business district that served as a pillar of hope. In 1921, it was burned to the ground in a deadly massacre that crippled the community.

Killer Mike says that in order to reclaim the soul of this nation, Black communities must first reclaim the power of the Black dollar, like the historic Greenwood once achieved.

“There needs to be a banking institution that understands the unique perspective of African-Americans, the unique perspective of other minorities, and is willing to take the risk, the secured risk, to lend us the capital that we need,” he said.

To bring this vision to life, Killer Mike is working alongside several business partners, including Glover and Young.

In a press release, Glover said traditional banks have failed the Black and Latinx community.

"We needed to create a new financial platform that understands our history and our needs going forward, a banking platform built by us and for us, a platform that helps us build a stronger future for our communities. This is our time to take back control of our lives and our financial future. That is why we launched Greenwood, modern banking for the culture,” he said.

Killer Mike says Young is someone who continues to teach him about the power of collaboration and cooperation among people of all backgrounds.

According to the press release, Greenwood says they have three ways to support Black and Latinx causes and businesses.

For every customer signup, Greenwood will provide five free meals to a family in need.

Every swipe of a Greenwood debit card will prompt a donation to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) for education, Goodr to feed the hungry, or the NAACP to support civil rights.

Every month, Greenwood will provide a $10,000 grant to a Black or Latinx small business owner that is a Greenwood customer.

“Greenwood Bank does not mean without white people. It does not mean without a greater society, not closing anyone out,” he said. “What we are going to do is cater to those needs. And give people an opportunity to get an economic step so that they can find equality and equity in this country.”