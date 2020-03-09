Macy's puts unused West Midtown prime office space back on the market

The Atlantic Station space would have held the retailer's technology hub, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

ATLANTA — Just three months after scrapping an expansion of 630 jobs in Midtown Atlanta, Macy's says it is putting some prime West Midtown office space that would have held the retail giant's technology hub back on the market, according to our partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Macy's had signed a lease for, but never occupied, space on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of a brand new mid-rise building in Atlantic Station called T3 West Midtown.

The building, constructed primarily of heavy timber, is more sustainable than concrete and steel, something that appealed to environmentally conscious companies - including those in technology.

The Business Chronicle says that Macy's has hired national commercial real estate services company CBRE Group to list the chain's 107,712 square-foot office space, located at 17th and State streets, across from the arching Millennium Gate.

Macy's is just one of several companies recently putting metro Atlanta office space on the market.