New report says restaurant prices are dropping in Atlanta, owner reacts

A report this week from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said restaurant prices in metro Atlanta are dropping.

ATLANTA — Restaurant prices dropped for the first time in two years in metro Atlanta, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index posted on Wednesday.

It reports restaurant prices declined 0.3% in June compared to prices in April this year.

“That may be occurring,” said Steven Pitts, the manager at Manuel’s Tavern. “It's a little hard for us to see. We see a lot of items still going up. Some things are going down for sure, but some of that could be seasonal. But a lot of things are going up.”

Pitts explained they had to make a tough call in May to raise menu prices to compensate for the continually rising costs of running the restaurant.

“We’ve always tried to be the value place in this part of town and labor kept going up, the price of items that we purchase, the price of insurance, the price of everything just going up, up, up,” Pitts said. “We were forced in May to raise our prices pretty significantly.”

He said it was a decision they didn’t take lightly. He said their goal is to keep prices low to fill the hundreds of seats they have in the spot that's been open since the 1950s. Pitts said the cost of everything finally forced their hand.

Even with that slight decline between April and June in 2023, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported prices are still 11% higher than they were last June.

“We’re such a friendly, local neighborhood bar that these are all our friends,” Pitts said. He added it’s tough to tell your friends they have to start paying more.

Customers at Manuel’s on Friday said the increased prices wouldn’t cost the restaurant their business.

“That’s life,” one customer said. “I'm not going to give up Manuel’s for a few dollars.”

“Back in the day a pitcher of Budweiser was a buck and a half,” another customer said. “Well, it's not a buck and a half anymore. You just accept the fact that prices go up. It costs a lot more to get here in gas."