Papa John's to open new headquarters in Atlanta

The company said the new headquarters would house most corporate departments, while some will remain in Louisville.

ATLANTA — Papa John's announced Friday it would open a new headquarters in metro Atlanta that will house most of its corporate departments.

The pizza chain said in a release that menu innovation, marketing, customer experience, HR, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications, and development functions departments would be located at the new headquarters.

The company did not yet say where exactly the headquarters will be located in the metro area. They said they were "currently in discussions with a number of potential office locations throughout the Metro Atlanta area and expects to complete the selection process by the end of 2020."

It is expected to be fully open by summer 2021. Gov. Brian Kemp said it would bring 200 jobs to the area.

“We’re thrilled to open a headquarters office in such an energetic and diverse region. Metro Atlanta’s deep talent pool and its world-class airport connecting us to the domestic and international markets that are key to our brand’s future will accelerate our long-term growth," Rob Lynch, the company's president and CEO, said in a release. "Atlanta is also our largest corporate-owned restaurant market and the location of our newest and most sophisticated (quality control center)."

According to Papa John's, its IT, supply chain, and legal teams will remain in Louisville. It also operates an international headquarters in London.

The company described the decision to relocate much of its operations to Atlanta as a "key element of a broader reorganization of corporate functions, reflecting the company’s ongoing transformation into a brand and culture that can effectively and efficiently deliver on the company’s purpose, values and strategic business priorities."

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Papa John’s to the strong list of internationally known U.S. companies that have chosen the Peach State for their global headquarters,” Gov. Kemp said. “As the Top State for Business for seven consecutive years, these leading businesses know that Georgia has what they need to continue to thrive and expand. I'm confident that Papa John’s will continue finding success in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the exceptional opportunities this brings to hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta.”