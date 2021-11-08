Firearms manufacturer opening headquarters in Georgia

Remington Firearms will open manufacturing operations as well as a research and development center in LaGrange.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The nation's oldest firearms manufacturer is setting up shop in LaGrange.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Remington Firearms will open its global headquarters in Georgia and expand its business.

The Peach State will house a new manufacturing plant, along with a research and development center for the company, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Remington announced it will invest $100 million into its new operations. The move is expected to create around 856 jobs over a five-year period within Troup County, the company said.

The company, known as one of the nation's largest creators of shotguns and rifles, is already going on a hiring spree. Remington is hoping to find administrators for its executive offices at its new headquarters. The company will also be hiring for positions in production, operations, engineering, human resources, finance, and varied management roles. Those interested should search for job postings on www.remarms.com.

"Georgia's firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities," Kemp said in a news release. "I am a proud owner of some of Remington's first-class products, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State."