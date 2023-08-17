Chasing Dreams and Clear Skin: Athens entrepreneur opens 'Chyna B Skin Care' during Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month, but for Chyna Brooks, the month holds another meaning now - she opened her business.

ATHENS, Ga. — One 26-year-old esthetician in Athens has ventured out to open her own business, and even though the beginnings have "been very up and down," she's determined her customers are just around the corner.

August is National Black Business Month, but for Chyna Brooks, the month holds another meaning now - she opened her business. "Chyna B Skin Care," is located in Athens on Prince Avenue, offering a range of facial services that cater to diverse skin needs.

"I decided to pursue becoming an esthetician in 2018," Brooks said. "After working at a retail shop called Sally Beauty for a while, I knew I loved being in the beauty industry. Makeup was my initial focus, but during esthetician school, I discovered my true passion lay in facials and waxing."

After scanning nail polish and hair brushes, Brooks moved on to the European Wax Center, where she became one of the top estheticians. And through that experience, her dreams grew bigger.

"I just wanted a little bit more for myself," she said. "I wanted to challenge myself and offer a range of services beyond waxing."

And despite the emotional roller coaster of entrepreneurship, Brooks has maintained her focus and drive. Her primary focus is building a clientele and making a good online presence to grow her community.

"It's definitely hard trying to reach that broader audience of people that you don't really know," Brooks said, adding later, "I know that my clients are out there and I know that they're rooting for me. They just don't know it yet."

Through her lows, Brooks said she'd had her boyfriend there every step of the way, rooting her on.

"Just the love that he gives me really helps to push me forward," Brooks said.

Looking toward the future, Brooks envisions expanding her business to include multiple locations and franchising opportunities. She also aims to create an inclusive space where cosmetology professionals can learn and enhance their skills at affordable rates.

"You know, when you come out of school, they've only taught you how to pass your state board," Brooks said. "But they haven't really taught you any marketable skills."

More About Chyna B Skin Care

The business offers a variety of facial treatments tailored to individual skin concerns, including anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, and acne. Brooks said she utilizes Dermalogica products, given their effectiveness and accessibility.

"They're a brand that is super high standards when it comes to everything they make, Brooks said. "They don't make fluff products."