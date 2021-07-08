Nine minority-owned small businesses will receive $10K grants

Fiserv's Back2Business program helps support small, minority-owned businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Motor Speedway will welcome nine minority-owned small business owners on Friday, receiving $10,000 grants from Fiserv's Back2Business program.

The event, co-hosted by Fiserv and Chip Ganassi Racing, will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Atlanta's Motor Speedway Tara Ballroom.

Fiserv's Back2Business program helps support small, minority-owned businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiserv is a provider of payments and financial services technology and a sponsor of No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet Camaro.

According to a press release, Ross Chastain, the driver of the No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, will join Chip Ganassi Racing representatives and Fiserv executives in presenting the grants to the small business owners.

The nine recipients include:

Dope Puzzle Pieces – Founder Kristina Hale uses artfully designed puzzles to connect the world to underrepresented artists.

CEG Bakery – Katha and Glynnis Waters combine their Southern heritage and love of French pastries to bring delicious treats to their community.

Redclay-Hill LLC – Redclay-Hill's creative consultants connect leaders to creators to deliver messages, experiences, and exposure to audiences.

Chef Dejoie – Chef Dejoine and his team cater meals for events across Atlanta.

Avocado Vegan Café – Godfrey Lewis uses quality ingredients and Caribbean influence to bust the myth that vegan cuisine is limited.

Thompson Brothers BBQ – The Thompson brothers live their family's dream and serve delicious, Oklahoma-inspired barbecue.

100 Black Men – 100 Black Men of America delivers unique programs and mentors underserved youth, improving communities across the country.

Subsume – Dedren Snead and the Subsume team provide a technology platform for storytellers to bring cultural creativity to the sci-fi and fantasy realms.

Marauder Robotics – Dr. Dennis Yancey's organization, offers equipment, logistic services and technology to restore and maintain overfished ocean ecosystems.