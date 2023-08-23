Arden's Garden honored as SBA Legacy Business: SBA Georgia

The U.S. Small Business Administration Georgia District Office honored Arden's Garden as an SBA Legacy Business on Monday.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Arden's Garden was started by Arden Zinn in 1995. Dubbed "Atlanta's First Lady of Fitness" by the President's Council, Arden built her career on a passion for teaching others how to live their healthiest lives through nutrition and fitness.

She opened her first Arden Zinn Studio fitness center on Peachtree Road on June 1, 1970, and eventually opened 30 studios throughout metro Atlanta, Savannah, Macon, and Augusta, as well as Tennessee, Florida, and the Carolinas. Arden received two SBA loans in the '70s and '80s for her fitness studios.

Today, Arden's Garden has 16 retail stores and two squeezing facilities, and her juices are available in supermarkets such as Whole Foods, Publix, Kroger, Walmart, and Sprouts. In 2002, the company received an SBA 504 loan to establish its processing plant and store on Main Street in East Point.

"Being named an SBA Legacy Business is a tremendous honor. It not only recognizes our past achievements but is a testament to my mother's enduring commitment and resilience," said Leslie Zinn, Arden's Garden CEO. "This honor reminds us that success is not measured solely in profits but in the lasting impact we leave on our community."