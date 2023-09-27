Skate shop in Ponce City Market announces closure after 44 years

On Tuesday, Skate Escape posted on Instagram that Monday, Oct. 30 would be its last day.

ATLANTA — A skate shop within Ponce City Market that claims to be the oldest in Atlanta announced its closing its doors after 44 years.

On Tuesday, Skate Escape posted on Instagram that Monday, Oct. 30 would be its last day. Many people flooded the comments, sharing stories about when they bought their first skates.

The shop opened back in 1979 with a focus on being a "hub for skaters of all ages." Even though the shop is closing, its post said to keep an eye out for them at local skating events and gatherings.

The full post can be read below.

Dear Skate Escape Family,

It is with heavy hearts that we write to inform you that after 44 incredible years, our beloved Skate Escape will be closing its doors on Oct. 30th.

Since 1979, our shop has been a hub for skaters of all ages. We've witnessed the evolution of skateboarding and roller skating, and it has been our privilege to serve the vibrant and passionate Atlanta skate community.

We want to express our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you who has supported us over the years. You've not only been our customers but also our friends. Your loyalty, enthusiasm, and dedication to the Atlanta skate culture have been the driving force behind our shop's success.