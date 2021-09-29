Visa to open office in Atlanta, bringing 1,000 jobs to Midtown

The multinational financial company, most commonly known for its credit and debit cards, is joining several large corporations in moving to Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Visa is opening a new office in the heart of Atlanta, and it's bringing around 1,000 jobs with it. It is joining a number of large businesses moving to the city, including Microsoft and Google.

On Wednesday, the multinational financial company announced plans to open the office in Midtown in 2022 at 1200 Peachtree Street, the location of the old Norfolk Southern Corporation building.

“As Visa continues to grow, it is critical we have a strong local presence in areas where we do meaningful business,” said Kim Lawrence, head of U.S. market with Visa. “Growing our presence and workforce in Atlanta will enable Visa to serve our clients more effectively, support talent development and contribute to the long-term success of local communities.”

The company says several global and regional company leaders will be relocating to the Peach State to support Visa's employee base, which they say is expected to grow to about 1,000 employees.

“Atlanta represents an epicenter of financial technology expertise, resilient entrepreneurs, diverse perspectives and a vibrant community culture,” Visa chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility Michelle Gethers-Clark said. “We are committed to investing in and supporting the robust talent pool in Atlanta with rewarding professional development and growth opportunities.”

Clark is one of the leaders who Visa says is moving to the city to support the new office.

The corporation, most commonly known for it's Visa branded credit and debit cards, says the Atlanta expansion is all about building on it's "commitments to serving its communities."

A statement from Visa says they've already had a firsthand look at the city's entrepreneurs through a program aimed at empowering Black and women-owned small businesses, and they're looking to pursue opportunities "to give residents and local businesses greater access to education, resources, and tools to help them grow and thrive."