In field usually dominated by men, women at the forefront of Mercedes-Benz Stadium success

Female top executives at AMB Sports and Entertainment are working to bring more women in to their ranks.

ATLANTA — In a field usually dominated by men, women executives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are winning by shaking up the front office.

The spotlight is usually on the men at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the likes of stars on the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United are the ones who regularly receive the attention during their respective home games.

Even the mascot is a dude.

But in Atlanta, it's the women who make the game shine. In an arena dominated by men, women are now leading the way.

AMB Sports and Entertainment Senior Vice President of Fan and Associate Experience, Tameka Rish, said front office women are coming out from behind the scenes.

"This is my 19th season with the Atlanta Falcons," Rish said. "When I came in, there were not a lot of women to look up to."

The ladies at The Benz are changing that.

"When I started my career in football. it didn't feel like glass ceilings, it felt pretty concrete," Rish explained. "And to see sports evolve to where women are recognized throughout the process is really cool."

Three of the top executives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are women.

They are bringing in top name talent, calling every shot, ensuring every person in the stadium enjoys the game.

Vice President of Major Events, Tarena Smith, said the industry has come a long way.

"We want people to feel at home here. We consider the stadium home," Smith said. "We are welcoming you home when you come in to our stadium and that's how we want you to feel."

Now they want to make sure the next generation of women to feel like they belong.

"I think it's very important for young females stepping in to this industry to see other females in leadership positions," said Julia Chongarlides, a director and executive producer at The Benz.

She knows how to call the shots.

"What I like the most is the challenge. I like to push myself, be innovative, think on the fly," she said.

These three women helping other women in the industry shine.