CVS Pharmacy reduces price of their period care products, pays sales tax to combat 'pink tax'

ATLANTA — America's largest drug store is joining the fight against the 'pink tax' by reducing costs and paying taxes on various period care products.

The pink tax refers to the markup and luxury tax placed on period care products like tampons and pads. The term also refers to price increases in razors, deodorant, body wash and services primarily marketed toward women.

CVS Pharmacy is now working to change that by reducing their branded period care products by 25% at "core locations" and paying the sales tax on period products in certain states, including Georgia.

Overall, the company looks to rid the tax nationwide. Aside from those changes, CVS said they have reevaluated products to "ensure similar items are priced equally, no matter who they are for."

They've also included several menstrual care services in their MinuteClinic and said it can be accessed virtually and in person.

