It’s the item you don’t realize you need until you experience one of life’s toughest situations. The day we brought our newborn baby daughter home from the hospital, a storm hit and our power was knocked out. As if being first-time parents wasn’t stressful enough, imagine having no power, storm damage and a leaking roof.
Today's deal will come in handy when you have to deal with a similar blackout or storm.
The top LED lantern I tested is collapsible so it can be placed in a glove compartment, emergency drawer, laundry room, utility closet or anywhere else in your home.
At $15 per unit — which is an insane discount — you will have all the power you need built into one light. With just one set of non-included AA batteries, these lights worked for 76 hours straight in my tests.
Click the play button to see the LEDs in action.
Features of the True LED Omnidirectional Indoor / Outdoor Lanterns
- Extremely bright LED lantern
- Fully collapsible and extremely portable
- The best and brightest LED flashlight / lantern system ever seen at this price
- Safe for use outdoors and indoors
- Will not get hot and is extremely energy efficient
- Blackout-ready, storm-ready and ideal for any emergency situation
- Collapsible lanterns each include 30 super-bright LEDs
- Can be hung with handles or used on a stand
- Tremendous for tents, camping, outdoor activities and dark nights
- 60 lumens of 360-degree omni-directional light-emitting design
- Tested brighter and more power-efficient than competitors at slightly lower
Was: $29.99
Now: $14.99
