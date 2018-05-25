For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

There are four major shopping weekends left before Black Friday!

What? Seriously? It's not even summer yet!

I know, I know. But for the rest of 2018, we only have Memorial Day 2018 followed by July 4, Prime Day, the Labor Day shopping weekend and then Black Friday.

That means this weekend is pivotal for retailers hoping to gain your attention and increase sales. It's important to note that not all sales are created equal. While wireless earbuds (the top tech deal this week) are a fantastic purchase Memorial Day weekend, over-the-ear headphones aren't actually a deal until next week.

Click the play button to see what you should not buy this Memorial Day 2018. For a list of the best bargains, I have curated a full list of links and digital coupons below. Happy Savings!

1) $60 Off The Top Rated Cool Sleep Pillow In The Country For $39.99

2) $39.99 Weber Dual Probe Bluetooth Thermometer (Was: $60)

3) 50% Off Top Rated Wireless Bluetooth Self-Charging Sport Earphones

4) BOGO Vehicle Emergency Escape Tool + Car Smart Chargers For $29.99 (Was: $50)

5) $28.99 Summer Toy Box (and LED helicopters) Was: $50

6) Top Memorial Day BBQ & Grill Sale At Home Depot

7) $39.99 Amazon Echo Dots and Echo Alexa Deals

8) Up To 30% Off Patio Sets Starting At $99 At Target.com

9) Up To 40% Off Outdoor Serving Dishes At Walmart.com

10) Top Hotel & Flight Sale At Expedia.com

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

