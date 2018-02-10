Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 Off TWO Scanner Guard RFID Protected Cards + Free Shipping

How safe is your identity? Holding your wallet or belongings close to your body on your next visit to the mall or grocery store won't protect you.

Thieves are now extremely advanced when it comes to stealing your credit card number, and ultimately your digital ID. All it takes is a scanner in someone's shopping bag to grab your credit card number from your wallet or purse. The same type of scanners that allow you to tap your credit card for payment can easily be purchased by anyone and used to scan credit card numbers from up to 30 feet away!

Thankfully, an RFID Blocking card can easily protect up to twelve different credit cards from RFID theft. They are at their lowest price on Amazon today. While you may see some knock-offs at slightly lower prices, these are the original and performed best in our tests.

Click the play button to see them in action!

Features of Scanner Guard cards

Two Scanner Guards protect eight to 12 credit cards, passport IDs, and more

Won't fall apart like RFID envelopes which did not perform well in our tests

Top rated brand, performed better than knock-offs

Cards are flexible to conform with wallets, pockets and handbags

Lowest -recorded price on Amazon

$30 Off TWO Scanner Guard RFID Protected Cards + Free Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $9.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

