Georgia Power customers face price hike as Vogtle reactor nears electricity production

ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers are seeing higher bills this month, with the potential for further increases as the fourth nuclear reactor moves closer to full operation.

The workers have started the fuel loading process in the reactor, which is a significant milestone towards its future use in generating electricity in the upcoming months.

In August, Georgia Power patrons are set to experience a $4 uptick in their bills, designated to fund the reactor. Yet, a decision looms for the Public Service Commission: whether the cost of the remaining steps will fall on the shoulders of the customers or the shareholders.

Georgia Power officially announced the progress with the reactor on August 17. The fuel loading operation for Vogtle Unit 4, situated at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, is underway. This event marks a pivotal moment as the second new unit at Plant Vogtle moves towards startup and eventual commercial operation.

The recent commercialization of Vogtle Unit 3 on July 31 was a groundbreaking achievement, being the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the United States in over three decades. This accomplishment has already begun providing reliable, emissions-free energy to customers in Georgia.

The initiation of fuel loading for Unit 4 comes in the wake of Southern Nuclear's receipt of the 103(g) finding from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in July. This signifies the new unit's adherence to the Combined License and NRC regulations, ensuring its construction and operation meet stipulated standards.

In the upcoming days, skilled nuclear technicians from Westinghouse and operators from Southern Nuclear are scheduled to safely install 157 fuel assemblies into the Unit 4 reactor core.