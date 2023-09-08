Next Steps | Savvi Formalwear and Anya Bridal Stores closed abruptly in Georgia

Employees for Georgia-based Dapper & Dashing say they received an overnight email alerting to the company's immediate closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Reaction continues to come in after a formalwear company with a large footprint in metro Atlanta suddenly closed stores across the metro.

Brides-to-be and customers of Savvi Formalwear and Anya Bridal tell 11Alive they are now forced to scramble to find clothing solutions ahead of their big day. At the same time, several employees said the closures happened without warning after business as usual this past Saturday.

"We're just really surprised that this happened, like so out of the blue and worried about the people that are left jobless," Brittany Vidal, who is getting married in September, said. "At the same time, it's kind of like what's going on?"

Vidal said wedding planning comes with the unexpected. But she's frustrated and stranded with no answers after each member of her wedding party spent hundreds of dollars renting from Savvi Formalwear.

"You expect to, like, have a cake missing or, you know, the photographer not show up," Vidal said. "But you never expect a whole business with such a high volume of customers just out of the blue...unreachable at this point."

Speaking off camera with 11Alive, several employees said they received this email, which reads in part:

Employees said most had no way to reach brides and grooms waiting on orders, but some were able to leave handwritten on store doors, an apology to couples that this happened 'during the most special time in your life.'

11Alive attempted to get a response from the Georgia-based company Dapper & Dashing through both emails and calls, as reports of closures in states ranging from Texas, Ohio and Kentucky continue to come in.

A representative for Greenbriar Mall, which has a location for Savvi Formalwear, said mall management "is just as surprised by today’s abrupt closure."

"We are reaching out to Savvi’s corporate real estate group to seek clarity and guidance on their intentions. Savvi Formalwear (fka Gingiss Formalwear) has been a retailer at Greenbriar Mall since 1996," the statement continued.

HOW TO GET HELP:

A representative for menswear retailer Men’s Wearhouse says the company is offering to help customers impacted by the closures by:

Inviting them to visit their local Men’s Wearhouse store, where expertly trained associates can fit them for a suit or tuxedo rental.

Honoring customers’ deposits with any Dapper & Dashing location. Simply show the receipt, and Men’s Wearhouse will honor their deposit, up to $60.

Waiving all rush order fees to make sure customers get the look they need - when they need it.

Offering access to Wedding Wingman, an integrated concierge service that streamlines the wedding planning process for grooms and their partners with expert guidance and inspiration.

A post from the Modern Gent on Facebook said to contact them for help on last-minute suit and tuxedo rentals.

GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL:

The Georgia Attorney General's Office is looking into the matter.

"Consumers who placed an order but never received their merchandise should try to contact the company and continue to check its website for any information regarding how to proceed in obtaining a refund," a statement from the AG's office said. "Georgia consumers who believe they have been treated unfairly as a result of the closure may file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division so we will have a record of the matter as the situation develops. We are monitoring this situation."

BBB guidance

In the meantime, the Better Business Bureau is also encouraging impacted customers to file a complaint with them so that they can keep a record. The BBB also has these tips: