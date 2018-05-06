ATLANTA — The U.S. Marshals are issuing a warning about the lengths scam artists will go in order to steal your information.

There are several imposter scams that are targeting people by claiming to be law enforcement, U.S. Marshals, and court officers.

It usually starts with a call saying that you owe a fine for not reporting for jury duty, and they tell you that you can pay a fine and avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card and giving them the card number.

This may seem like a scam to most people, but the scam artists have been making it hard to tell.

"They sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller ID as if they are calling from the court or a government agency," the U.S. Marshals explained.

Below are a few things that officials say you should know in order to avoid falling victim of this.

Never give personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Call the actual agency they claim to be from and verify what they said.

Law enforcement officials will never call and ask for payment over the phone.

If you think you have fallen victim of this, call your local FBI office, as well as the Federal Trade Commission at 404-656-1390.

