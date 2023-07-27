Economists predict record spending on school supplies

11Alive shopped around to find some of the most affordable items.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The National Retail Federation expects people to spend more than $41 billion on school supplies this year, nearly $5 billion more than last year.

Amid inflation and general rising costs families are searching for ways to cut costs on school supplies without necessarily cutting corners.

11Alive went to the experts to see what families should know about what's driving up prices and took that advice to the stores.

Why the increase in spending?

Dr. Saloni Firasta-Vastani, a marketing professor at Emory University's Goizueta Business School, said prices may seem higher because they are down relative to last year's high costs. The prices this year, she said, are generally up about 10 percent year over year. She said they are along the same lines or a bit higher than prices from 2020 or 2021.

“This year, everyone’s back in person and that could be one of the reasons driving up some of the sales," Firasta-Vastani said. "What we’re seeing right now is a mixed bag. There are some items that have gone up in price and some that have gone down in price since last year. We’re seeing a dip in price in school bags, backpacks, clothing, and shoes. Binders, crayons and things like that have gone up in price."

Price breakdown per store

11Alive compared prices for items on a first-grade school supply list from Atlanta Public Schools at Amazon, Dollar Tree and Target to see where families can save.

AMAZON: $95.64

Online shopping could be helpful for buying in bulk or if schools aren't particular about specific brands. One can generally find several options and customization for needed items. Online shopping can be more convenient, but for immediate needs, buying digitally may not offer the best deal.

DOLLAR TREE: $35.56

While dollar stores may be a cheaper option overall, they may not carry every item on a school supply list. Some items may be more difficult to find, as they could be spread out throughout the store.

TARGET: $39.50

Big box stores like Target typically have rewards programs, coupons, pickup and delivery options to save time or money. Items can generally be easier to find since they're usually better organized. Big box stores are also able to carry more options and variety for a particular item giving families flexibility.





Ways to save

Firasta-Vastani said even a few cents can add up on items that have seen price increases.

She said due to wear and tear from last school year, students may need to buy more supplies to restock what they used. She noted electronics have seen some of the bigger price jumps in recent months.

"It’s close to like 10 percent or so on average," Dr. Firasta-Vastani said. "But there are also a lot of good deals on electronics. A good thing for consumers to do is look around for that and see where they can get a rebate. Some are substantial like $100 or $150 if you can prove you're using those items for school."