Stonecrest proposes property tax increase of 5.36% above rollback rate for 2023

To provide an opportunity for public opinion, three public hearings have been scheduled to discuss the proposed tax increase.

STONECREST, Ga. — The City of Stonecrest is proposing to increase property taxes for the year 2023 by 5.36% above the rollback millage rate.

This move comes as the board of tax assessors, adhering to Georgia law, examines the assessed value of taxable properties in the county and make necessary adjustments based on recent property sales trends.

According to state regulations, a rollback millage rate is calculated to generate the same total revenue as the previous year's millage rate, assuming no reassessments were made.

However, due to the budget adopted by the Stonecrest City Council in November 2022, a millage rate higher than the rollback rate is required. To provide an opportunity for public opinion, three public hearings have been scheduled to discuss the proposed tax increase.

Residents are encouraged to attend the public hearings, which will take place at Stonecrest City Hall, situated at 3120 Stonecrest Boulevard, Stonecrest, Georgia 30038.

The meetings have been scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. The City aims to engage concerned citizens in meaningful discussions concerning the tax increase.

If approved, the tentative increase will raise the millage rate to 1.257 mills, representing a 0.064 mill increase from the current rate of 1.193 mills. Homeowners with a fair market value of $100,000 can anticipate an approximate tax increase of $19.20. Likewise, non-homestead property owners with a fair market value of $300,000 would see their taxes increase by around $76.80.