MINNEAPOLIS — Target shoppers, this is your moment.

The retailer's loyalists may not need another reason to continue their Target runs, but they're getting one.

Target has been trying out a new rewards program - Target Circle - in six pilot markets, and now the company is going nationwide.

The rewards program will come to the rest of us, including the Twin Cities, on Oct. 6. Membership is free and includes the following perks:

Earn 1% back to redeem at a later date. If you're already a REDcard holder, you'll continue saving 5% on purchases.

For every purchase you make, you earn votes to help direct Target's giving to nonprofits across the country.

Personalized perks including "surprises and savings" tailored to your profile.

Early access to special sales throughout the year.

A 5% off shopping trip for your birthday.

Shoppers who already have Target.com accounts, Cartwheel or REDcard will automatically become Target Circle members. Anyone else can sign up on or after Oct. 6 by using their phone number at any store, creating a Target.com account, or getting a REDcard.

Target's "Cartwheel" program isn't going away, according to Target Corp. It's just rolling into Target Circle. After Oct. 6, all Cartwheel deals will be found under "Target Circle offers."

Learn more about Target Circle on the new Circle.Target.com website.