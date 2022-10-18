Toys 'R' Us returns, opening in several Georgia Macy's stores

The toy giant is back and though they don't have their own store, the popular chain has opened up inside over 150 Macy's stores across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the store.

Children and toy lovers rejoice! Toys 'R' Us is making a return by partnering with Macy's to reopen locations across the country, including the Peach state.

Several locations are reportedly already open, but the triumphant return officially is kicking off with a multi-day grand opening event from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, which also celebrates the birthday of Geoffrey, the brand's famous giraffe mascot.

The 9-day event includes activities for children, a store scavenger hunt and special giveaways on brands like Barbie, LEGO and Fisher-Price. Stores will also have a "Geoffrey on a bench" life-size photo opportunity.

Georgia Macy's locations with Toys 'R' Us

Many of these stores are now open in Georgia, including a flagship store at Lenox Square mall. A full list of current and planned locations can be found here; check out the list below for local locations.

Cumberland

Northlake

Peachtree

Arbor Place

Augusta

Oglethorpe

Stonecrest

Gwinnett Place

Northpoint

Town Center At Cobb

Mall Of Georgia

Perimeter

Southlake

Lenox Square

South Point

Presidential Markets

How big are the

Toys 'R' Us stores?

The toy sections range from a modest 1,000 square feet to a massive 10,000 in select locations, from small local branches to flagship locations in cities like Atlanta, Houston, New York and San Francisco.

According to Toys "R" Us parent company WHP Global, they plan to have a Toys "R" Us location in every Macy's store in the country by the time the holiday season rolls around.

Last summer, Toys R Us first announced plans for shops inside more than 400 Macy's stores starting this year. It also opened a digital flagship store.

More on Toys 'R' Us

Toys "R" Us officially went out of business in 2018. While several comeback attempts since have failed to fully reignite the brand, the partnership with Macy's has reportedly seen significant success so far.

When their stores closed in 2018, tens of thousands of workers lost their jobs at Toys R Us, and despite having other avenues like Walmart or Target to sell their products, major toy manufacturers reportedly saw a steep decline in sales.

Toys R Us opened two pop-up stores -- in Paramus, New Jersey and in Houston -- in 2019, but both closed in 2021 while the brand was under the control of Tru Kids, Inc. WHP Global bought it two months later.

In Dec. 2021, the company made a brick-and-mortar comeback with a new two-story flagship store at American Dream, a mall in Bergen County, New Jersey. More than 900 Toys R Us stores remain around the world in 25 countries, WHP Global said.