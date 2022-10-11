Veterans Day Deals 2022 | Red Lobster, Hard Rock Cafe, Bonefish Grill and more

Here is a list of locations offering special deals for veterans and active-duty military members Friday, Nov. 11.

ATLANTA — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."

Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

Here is a list of locations offering special deals on Friday, Nov. 11:

Applebee's

All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a free in-restaurant full-size entrée from the following choices:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Guests will also get a $5 bounce-back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bonefish Grill

All service members, veterans and first responders can enjoy 10% off their entire check daily at Bonefish Grill.

Chicken Salad Chick

All veterans and active military can get a free Chick Special and drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus one scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). The offer is valid at all locations for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214.

Chili's

All veterans and active military members can get a free meal for dine-in from the following menu:

Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Oldtimer with Cheese

Boneless Wings (6 count)

Chick-fil-A

Cicis Pizza

All veterans and active-duty military can get a free buffet on Veterans Day with a valid active-duty or retired military ID.

Denny's

All active, non-active, and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam — two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way — from 5 a.m. to noon, with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Military veterans can get a free Pulled Pork Sandwich in-store, for carryout, in the Dickey's app or online using the code VETFREE all day.

Barbecue at Home by Dickey's is also taking 15% off all orders for veterans from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31 with the code VETERAN15.

Famous Dave's

All military personnel can get a free lunch of the Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and the choice of a side.

Online orders can use the code VETERAN to redeem the offer. Valid proof of service is required at pickup.

Georgia Aquarium

All current and former United States Armed Forces, as well as a 30% discount for accompanying family members on a few days during the year, including Veteran's Day.

Golden Corral

Military Appreciation Night will be held Monday, Nov. 14, from 5 p.m. to close, where military heroes can get a free meal.

Hard Rock Cafe

Select North American cafes are thanking active and retired military members with a free Legendary Burger. The offer is also redeemable with a 15% military discount, so friends and family are encouraged to join.

Hooters

Veterans and active-duty military who present proof of service or a military ID — with the purchase of a beverage —can get a free dinner entrée from the following options:

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

IHOP

Veterans and active duty military can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with military ID or proof of service.

Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube is offering a free oil change for active and past service members from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 11. No appointment is needed to redeem the offer.

Kohl's

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families will get 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov 13 — with a valid ID.

Kohl's also offers 15% off in stores every Monday all year long for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active military members can get a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars' Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi products, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse

All veterans and active duty military are invited to eat free at Logan’s from 3 to 6 p.m. Proof of service is required.

Macaroni Grill

All veterans and active military can get a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with a military ID.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is offering current and former military members a free combo meal.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a combo meal to all veterans with a valid military ID all day on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans can choose from any combo meal. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown for breakfast or French Fries for lunch or dinner. Breakfast combo meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner offers 50% off to active and retired military with a valid military ID.

The restaurant offers veterans and active-duty service members 10% off year-round.

MOD Pizza

Veterans can buy one MOD-size pizza or salad and get one MOD-size pizza or salad for free. Proof of military service is required.

O'Charley's

Veterans and active duty personnel can get a free entrée from the following menu:

O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders & Fries – Double hand-breaded Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustard Dressing and hot, seasoned fries.

Classic Cheeseburger – Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries.

Honey-Drizzled Southern-Fried Chicken – A buttermilk-breaded and fried chicken breast drizzled with honey. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and broccoli.

Santa Fe Tilapia – A flaky tilapia fillet grilled and topped with house-made Pico de Gallo. Served over rice pilaf and with a side of broccoli.

Southern Fried Chicken Tender Salad – O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders chopped with tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon and Cheddar cheese with honey mustard dressing.

Veterans and active duty personnel can also purchase a 14 oz. Bone-in Ribeye or Louisiana Sirloin for only $10. Those 21 and over can also get a 14 oz. domestic draft for $3.

Outback Steakhouse

Military veterans and active servicemen and women, as well as their spouses, can get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola product.

Outback Steakhouse gives nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders 10% off their entire check daily, with valid medical, state or federal service ID.

Publix

All active duty veterans and their families can receive a 10% discount on groceries on Nov. 11. The offer is only valid for in-store purchases.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Veterans and active duty members can get a free Red's Tavern Double, which comes with free refills on Bottomless Steak Fries.

Smashburger

Veterans can get a free burger or sandwich with a valid military ID.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

The coffee giant is also donating $200,000, split evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon, to support the veteran community.

Twin Peaks

All active and retired military personnel can get a free lunch at Twin Peaks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the following options:

Cheeseburger and fries

Chicken Tenders and fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich and fries

Soup and Salad Lunch Combo

Chicken Caesar Salad – Guests can swap protein to shrimp.

Wendy's

Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card.

