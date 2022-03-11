Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs stopped taking applications for the program earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications.

The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in local districts as an alternative.

11Alive's Karys Belger reached out to offices across metro Atlanta and compiled information on important dates regarding emergency rental assistance programs across the state.

DeKalb County

Sharon Baker, the Director of Special Projects for DeKalb County said her office is still processing applications through the county's Tenant-Landlord Assistance Program and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

More information can be found here.

Cobb County

Cobb County has distributed the first round of ERA funds and is now waiting for another round of federal funds to become available. Staff is scheduled to meet next week with community partners to begin discussing the end of the program which is set to happen at the end of the year.

People are encouraged to apply so their application is in the system and processed when the next round of funding becomes available.

Forsyth County

The United Way of Forsyth County has a statement on its website stating they are no longer taking applications for Emergency Rental Assistance as of Oct. 1. It also says applicants should go through the state website to apply for help if needed.

Fulton County

The Emergency Rental Assistance Office in Fulton County stopped accepting applications for emergency rental assistance on Aug. 16.

Applicants are encouraged to go online and check the status of their application and complete any necessary steps as soon as possible.

The county website says the emergency assistance office will close permanently on Nov. 11.

The Fulton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will email tenants and landlords providing program updates from the email address info@pnfceraprogram.com.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will stop processing new applications for Emergency Rental Assistance on Nov. 8. Recertification applications will no longer be accepted after Nov. 15.

The county is currently processing more than 2,400 applications. The Emergency Rental Assistance office will close on Dec. 29.

Hall County