'They treat you like a low life' | Georgians fight to receive missing SNAP benefits

State officials blame a worker shortage and increased number of SNAP applications for the delay in benefits for some Georgia families.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Dozens of Georgians are asking for help as more families struggle to get their monthly food assistance benefits.

For James McCall and his wife, Brandi McCall, their renewal paper work showed they applied for benefits on Sept. 17, and received approval this month.

The McCalls make a little over $1,000 a month. James McCall is on social security and Brandi McCall is disabled. The couple has relied on Georgia’s SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, for eight years.

They’ve never had a problem getting the money, but this time around, their account still remains empty.

“They look at you, especially if you’re on food stamps like you’re a low life. That’s exactly the way you’re treated," said James McCall.

State officials admit there’s a delay in benefits, but didn’t answer questions on how long until it’s resolved. Officials said the main reasons behind the delays are a shortage of workers and an increased volume in applications because of inflation.

Several families said they renewed their benefits and have been approved for months, but are still waiting on the money.

The McCalls aren't the only family struggling. Families in Spalding, White, Bibb, Forsyth, and Paulding counties, all share similar stories. They renewed their applications, haven’t received crucial food assistance in weeks or months, and all said they experiencing problems with anyone at the state level to returning their calls for help.

The Georgia Department of Human Services said in a written statement they're exploring “ways to secure more flexibility from the federal government to process cases more quickly and efficiently. At the state level, we will also offer overtime for staff.”

Meanwhile, the McCalls barely have the money to get the simplest groceries.

“At the end of the month, after we pay our bills, we got $13,” said James McCall.

They’re relying on the kindness of their neighbors and church who've helped to buy them a few groceries. With neighbors in similar financial situations, they are unsure what's next.

"It's not fair to them. They have kids and they have grandkids. But they care enough to help. The government isn't doing what they need to," said James McCall.