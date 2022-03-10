Georgia's Dept. of Human Services warns of phishing scams in cash assistance program

Scammers are using the program as a way to steal personally identifiable information with illegitimate emails, text messages and calls, DHS said.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning the public to be wary of phishing scams trying to exploit Georgians in the Cash Assistance Program.

These phishing schemes can appear through personal emails and third-party accounts. According to DHS, scammers are using the program as a way to steal personally identifiable information with illegitimate emails, text messages, social media posts and unexpected phone calls, etc.

DHS has provided the following steps to take for individuals to recognize and avoid the scams:

If you think you've received a scam call, hang up and call DHS directly.

Strengthen and protect account information with strong, unique passwords to Georgia Gateway accounts.

Additionally, don't open any suspicious links or attachments that you may receive.

Look for the blue verified checkmark on all DHS social media accounts.

Never share personal account information with anyone who's not a designated caregiver.

DHS said it will never ask customers for their Social Security numbers or other personal/ banking information via phone, text, email, or social media.

If you believe you've been phished, DHS said to immediately change the passwords on any accounts that were affected and anywhere else you may have used the same password.