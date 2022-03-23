Georgia tax refund questions answered

Georgia experienced a revenue surplus, allowing an income tax refund. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — A bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Brian Kemp will send direct payments to Georgia taxpayers in the coming weeks.

Here's information on who qualifies for HB 1302, where they will send the payments and what that means for the 2023 tax season, from the Georgia Department of Revenue's website.

How much could I get?

This completely depends on filing status:

Single, Married Filing Separate - $250.00

Head of Household - $375.00

Married Filing Joint - $500.00

Who is all eligible?

All Georgia taxpayers filed taxes for both 2020 and 2021 on time or within the extension period given by the IRS.

People who were claimed as dependent in 2020 but filed individually in 2021 are not eligible, and vice versa.

If you were a part-year resident or a taxable nonresident, your payment would be prorated.

I already filed for 2021. Where's my refund?

The IRS is updated your account and will send the refund by direct deposit to the bank you provided for your original tax refund or by check if that information was not provided.

Is the refund for each year - 2020 and 2021?

The refund is for both years; people who meet the requirements could see between $250 and $500.

When will they be mailed out?

H.B. 1302 was signed on Wednesday by Gov. Brian Kemp, putting the refunds in motion. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue's website, they are expected to show up in the next few weeks if you've filed for 2020 and 2021.