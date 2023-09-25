Here's how the government shutdown could affect student loans | Return of payments still coming

Interest began accruing on Sept. 1 following the pandemic pause placed on student loans.

ATLANTA — The same day student loan borrowers are scheduled to make their first payment, the government could be shutting down.

Here's how that could affect payments.

For the most part, loan servicers will be able to continue to process payments regularly — but there could be delays for those who need to consult with or seek help from the Education Department due to the potential of agency furloughs.

Interest began accruing on Sept. 1 following the pandemic pause placed on student loans, and the return of payments will be in just a couple days - on Oct. 1.

And that Oct. 1 payment re-start will take effect whether the government is operating or not.

As for the government's student loan resources, during a Sept. 25 press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “key activities at Federal Student Aid will continue for a couple of weeks” in the event of a government shutdown.

“The Department of Education will do its best to support borrowers as they return to repayment,” Jean-Pierre said.

Students applying for federal aid during a shutdown can expect similar delays because of this. Officials have pointed to potential disruptions to processing FAFSA applications, disbursing Pell Grants and pursuing public loan forgiveness, for example.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.