Gwinnett County offers small business owners grant money from COVID-19 relief plan

Owners could receive anywhere from $3,000 to $15,000 in grant funds which will be based on number of employees, gross revenue and total pandemic impact.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Small business owners in Gwinnett County can now start the pre-screening process to apply for a grant for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county officials.

Owners could receive anywhere from $3,000 to $15,000 in grant funds which will be based on number of employees, gross revenue and total pandemic impact.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Gwinnett County and served a vital role to residents during the pandemic,” Economic Development Director Roman Dakare said.

The county said it received at least $181 million from the remaining funds of the American Rescue Plan Act and at least $6 million will go to small business owners.

Officials added that a business is only eligible if they experienced income loss or increased costs during the pandemic.

“The County further acknowledges the adverse impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community’s businesses and these investments will be a vital step toward revitalizing our local economy and ensuring our small businesses thrive,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.

Officials said that applicants must present verification of their business license and payroll records and documentation of COVID-19’s impact on their business.

Applications will be available through the online portal starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Those who are interested in applying can view more information here and begin the pre-screening process.