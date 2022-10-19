Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills

Georgia's Heating Energy Assistance Team is still helping families pay bills from last year.

ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up.

Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.

Brian Traynor, who owns a firewood business located in east Cobb, Brookhaven, and Buckhead said he’s already seen an increase in business as people look for alternative sources of heat that don’t involve the thermostat.

“For our east Cobb location we’ve seen a 15% increase this year,” he said. “Our Brookhaven and Buckhead locations are up about 20%”

Georgia’s Heating Energy Assistance Team helps struggling families with their energy bills, providing $643,000 worth of assistance last year. HEAT’s Deputy Director Denise Sanchez Suarez said she’s expecting the demand for help will increase this year.

“Right now there are so many who need help, it’s not just for low income anymore,” Suarez said. “It’s for people who are in a crisis. We’ve had some families contact us who have never used any of these services before.”

Georgia Power offers help that includes a program that makes energy saving changes around the home.

“Whether it’s insulation or smart thermostats, things like that are for those customers who qualify,” Georgia Power’s John Kraft said. “It can really pay dividends down the road,”