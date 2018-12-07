When you think of Georgia, there are so many things to be proud of including historic cities, Chick-fil-A, the mountains, and more.

However, those looking to retire may have a different opinion.

A study from Bankrate.com ranks Georgia at the bottom of the pack for retirement destinations.

If you look at the top, you'll see South Dakota at number one with Utah and Idaho right behind. If you scan quite a way down the list, you'll find Georgia at number 37.

RELATED | These 15 counties are most exposed to China's tariffs

The study took a few factors into account when making their list, including taxes, healthcare, crime, and many others.

Now, the Peach State did take 6th place for weather, but it didn't do so hot in the other categories especially culture, where Georgia is ranked second-to-last.

ALSO | CNBC: Georgia no longer best state to do business - mostly for two reasons

Just recently a national ranking stated that Georgia is no longer the top state in the country to do business. CNBC dropped Georgia to 7th place saying higher crime and an increased cost of doing business are among the reasons for the drop.

© 2018 WXIA