ATLANTA — The stakes are getting higher as the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China continues. Stock markets are sliding across the world and businesses are bracing for downturns.

On Wall Street, stocks took their biggest tumble since December, The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 767 points, with investors worrying the continuing trade war between the U.S. and China could impact the world's economy and shake consumer confidence and spending ahead of the holiday shopping season, just months away.

Tech stocks have been hit the most, with Apple falling 5.2 percent, according to CNBC.

Not only do Chinese factories assemble iPhones, but it's the only country, aside from the U.S., that accounts for more than 10 percent of they company's sales.

China is the nation's largest trade partner with more than $659 billion worth of imports in 2018, according to the federal government. However, as trade tension increase its farmers, tech lovers, and online shoppers who could be among some of the first to feel the sting from this latest round of back-and-forth between the world's two largest economies.

Chine has made the latest big moves, allowing its currency to fall to the lowest level in more than 10 years at one U.S. dollar to seven yuan.

The United States now calling China a "currency manipulator," which opens the door to even more sanctions on the country.

China has denied interfering with the value of its money, saying the designation will cause further financial turmoil.

These latest counter measures come after the Trump Administration, last week, threatened to extend tariffs to an additional 10 percent on $300 billion of Chinese imports. That means almost every items imported from China could have a tariff on it starting September 1.

Some of the top imports include furniture, bedding, toys and sports equipment and plastics, along with fresh vegetables, snack foods, spices and fruit and vegetable juices.

As tensions grow, experts said shoppers won't see the full tariff passed on them, but it's unavoidable that we'll feel it somehow. That's especially on items like clothing and cell phones. Online shopping, retail and transportation companies could see a slowdown as well.

China has also put a stop to the purchase of U.S. agriculture imports, another blow for American farmers who count on Chinese markets to buy farm goods like soybeans, pork and more.

Experts said there isn't enough demand from the U.S. to offset the move, and President Donald Trump had already promised a $16 billion aid package to help farmers earlier this year.

