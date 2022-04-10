Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program

11Alive has received several reports of people trying to access this money on their phones with no success.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money.

Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance payment program. Any Georgian enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or TANF benefit programs as of the end of July is eligible to receive a one-time $350 payment from the Georgia Department of Human Services. The payment comes on a virtual card, one that seniors and those with disabilities have had a hard time using.

"A physical card I can handle, but this virtual stuff? I wasn’t educated for that," Robinson said. "I’m lost really. God blessed me with a little extra money, but it’s not quite going like I’d like for it to go.”

Robinson is on the mend after suffering a stroke in February. He had help from a family member loading his prepaid card onto his phone and into the Walmart app, and he used some of the money to buy essential items at the store. However, on several trips, his card has been declined.

"I have no other card in this cell phone," Robinson said. "I’ve never done this type of stuff through a computer before."

11Alive has received several reports of people trying to access this money on their phones with no success. The Department of Human Services suggests calling the issuing bank to check the balance on the virtual cash assistance payment card. Recipients can use in-store pickup, curbside or home delivery as options if they use the digital card online.

Recipients can also request a physical card online, but they may have to wait two to four weeks to get it. At this point, Robinson just wants answers soon.

"I'm hoping to just get it right, but it's not on me," Robinson said.

