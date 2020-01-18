NEWNAN, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Saturday that Amazon will be opening a new fulfillment center in Newnan, bringing about 500 full-time jobs to Coweta County.

"I am excited to welcome yet another expansion of Amazon’s operations here in Georgia," Kemp said in a statement. "Our logistics infrastructure, top-ranked workforce, and nationally recognized business climate have earned us the distinction of No. 1 State for Business seven years in a row, and Amazon's investments in the Peach State are a testament to that record of success."

The online retail giant plans to lease more than 1 million square feet of space at The Cubes at Bridgeport in Coweta County. According to Kemp's office, the company had considered multiple locations before settling on the Newnan site.

“We are excited that Amazon, one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies, has chosen to locate in Coweta County,” said Trae Westmoreland, president of the Coweta County Development Authority.

Employees at the facility will pick, pack and ship orders for customers.

"Georgia has been integral to Amazon’s ability to provide the great selection, competitive prices, and super-fast Prime shipping speeds we know our customers love," said Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment, Alicia Boler Davis. "We are excited to add an additional 500 full-time jobs, industry-leading pay, and benefits starting for employees on day one, to the 3,500 Georgians already working for the company across the state.”

This new fulfillment center will join five other Amazon fulfillment centers in metro Atlanta. Amazon has additional facilities in metro Atlanta and across the nation which support other elements of their distribution network.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting







