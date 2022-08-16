Kemp pledges $350 cash aid to Georgians in social benefit programs | What to know

Here's how the eligibility works.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is providing more cash relief to vulnerable Georgians, his team announced Monday.

Kemp said that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash aid of up to $350 one-time payments for active enrollees in certain social benefit programs, per the statement.

He says that the assistance will help some of Georgia's most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of COVID-19 and high inflation rates.

How eligibility works

If you were enrolled Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs by July 31, 2022, you are eligible (this includes anyone in the active enrollees' assistance unit).

Georgians who are enrolled in more than one of the previously mentioned programs will received one cash assistance payment.

DHS will be communicating with eligible Georgians through the Georgia Gateway portal - it appears you won't need to do anything on your end, the state will arrange the payment.

All eligible Georgians should log into their Georgia Gateway accounts and verify their personal information and contact preferences are up-to-date

This pledge from Kemp comes less than a week after he proposed new $250-$500 refund checks and $500 property tax breaks, although the exact eligibility of this proposal is still undetermined.

Funds for this revenue award are coming from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund which was part of the American Rescue Plan act, his team announced.

For more assistance, eligible Georgians should contact the DHS.