Are you a Green or Greene? If so, it's your lucky day! Frontier Airlines is letting you fly for free this month.

The promotion "Green Week" only applies to immediate family members. (Sorry extended family). You'll have to legally confirm your last name.

From there, how does it work?

You book a domestic flight between 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 13. If it's roundtrip, you have to return by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Frontier will then fully refund your trip of up to $400. Refunds will be rewarded by Sept. 15.

