MACON, Ga. — Macy’s announced Monday that it would be closing the store at the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway.

In a statement sent to 13WMAZ, a media relations manager confirmed the closure.

It reads in part: The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Macon community over the past 22 years.

Macy’s previously notified employees at that location and regular, non-seasonal colleagues will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and will last 8-12 weeks.

In its news release, Macy’s encouraged shoppers to go to the locations at Stonecrest Mall in Lithonia and Southlake Mall in Morrow.

The decision to close the location continues the gutting of what used to be the the shopping mecca of Macon.

The Macon Mall spanned 1.4 million square feet at its peak in the 90s. That all changed in the early 2000s.

The economy went down and other shopping centers sprung up like the Shoppes at River Crossing in 2008. Dillards moved there along with Belk and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Other retailers shuttered entirely like JCPenney, then, the community took another blow when the mall's owners demolished the east wing in 2011.

