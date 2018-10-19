TALLAPOOSA, Ga. – Lottery fever is reaching new heights with Friday's Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $1 billion dollars. Customers have until 10 p.m. Friday to buy tickets before the 11 p.m. drawing.

Alabama is one of five states that doesn’t participate in the Mega Millions jackpot, so people are traveling into Georgia hoping to score the winning ticket.

“I’m going to bless my whole family,” one woman said, who drove to Tallapoosa from Shelby County, Alabama.

Some people drove over two hours to get tickets. Most people 11Alive spoke with said they weren’t 100 percent sure what they would do with the earnings, but others had a clear plan.

“Thailand, Malaysia, Australia,” one lotto ticket buyer said.

And even if chances are slim – someone has to win.

