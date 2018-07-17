"Money, money, money, money! MONEY!"

What would you do with $375 million? Well, before you decide that, you need to go get a Mega Millions ticket.

The jackpot looks like it will head for the $400M club if no one wins the drawing which is taking place on Tuesday, July 17, at 11 p.m. EST.

If there is a winner, they will be going home with $226.7M in cash.

This jackpot is the tenth largest prize in the games' history.

One ticket that was sold in Arizona matched five of the white balls during the drawing last Friday and the ticket holder won $1M - I'd take it.

© 2018 WXIA