Military, first responders and teachers sail free on Margaritaville cruise

Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators sail free on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise to the Bahamas.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story)

Need a vacation? Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators sail free on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise to the Bahamas.

"For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators to sail free on a much-deserved 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island," the website reads.

Margaritavilla says The Heroes Sail Free offer applies only to the registered members sailing in your party. The company says you will see the Heroes Sail Free fare discount applied during checkout or by clicking “View pricing by Guests.”

Program Details

Must be a verified member through the GovX ID platform

Free Ocean View Upgrades through October 4, 2022

Up to 2 Qualified Members per stateroom

Taxes, Fees and Gratuities not included. One sailing per member, per year.

The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is the only 3-day and 2-night cruise sailing from the Port of Palm Beach to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.