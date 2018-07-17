ATLANTA -- IKEA says they are recalling their LURVIG water dispenser due to a suffocation hazard for pets.

The retailer says they have received two reports worldwide so far, of accidents involving pets that have gotten their heads stuck inside the dome of the water dispenser and died as a result.

"At IKEA, the safety and security of our products is our top priority, which is why we have decided to recall the LURVIG water dispenser," said Petra Axdorff from IKEA of Sweden AB in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by these events and know that pets are important and loved by family members for many of our customers."

The LURVIG water dispenser was sold in US IKEA stores between October 2017 and June 2018 for $7.99.

Customers are asked to stop using the water dispenser and to return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.

