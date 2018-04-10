Check your fridge! Johnston County Hams is recalling about 89,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products because of listeria concerns.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and determined there is a link between listeria monocytogenes illnesses and ham products produced at Johnston County Hams.

Health officials confirmed four cases of people with listeriosis between July 8, 2017 and Aug. 11, 2018, including one death.

FSIS said ready-to-eat deli-loaf ham produced from April 3, 2017 up until Oct. 2, 2018 are a part of the recall. Officials are concerned that some people might have the ham frozen in their freezers.

Below is a list of the recall products:

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “JOHNSTON COUNTY HAMS, INC. COUNTRY STYLE FULLY COOKED BONELESS DELI HAM.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham” with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Padow’s Hams & Deli, Inc. FULLY COOKED COUNTRY HAM BONELESS Glazed with Brown Sugar.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham LESS SALT Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC” with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “GOODNIGHT BROTHERS COUNTRY HAM Boneless Fully Cooked.”

They have all have establishment number “EST. M2646” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the store where you purchased them.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. It could also cause fatal infections in older adults and people with a weak immune system.

