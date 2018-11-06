The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising consumers in eight states -- including Georgia -- that fresh-cut melon products from a distributor in Indianapolis may have been contaminated by salmonella.

The distributor, Caito Foods, LLC., recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut fruit medley products containing one or more of these products produced at their Indianapolis facility distributed to stores in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio.

Recalled products are sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at a number of different retailers. In Georgia, these include Costco, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods.

Along with these stores, in other states, retailers include Jay C., Kroger, Payless and Owen's.

Officials with Kroger in metro Atlanta emphasized that the fresh-cut melon in their metro Atlanta stores come from a different source

The CDC is continuing their investigation to determine if the products went to additional retailers.

If consumers find they purchased or received the products in question, they are advised to not eat the product and to throw the product away.

No deaths have been reported, but 60 people have been sickened in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

