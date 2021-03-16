'Please Try Again Later' | I can't access my IRS stimulus status

If the system has locked you out, don't fret. You may just need to give it some time before you try again.

ATLANTA — As the stimulus funds continue to roll out across the country, you may be rushing to the computer to track your payment and finding an error message.

If the message says "Please Try Again Later" - don't be alarmed.

According to the IRS.gov website, the error probably occurred due to a few reasons.

Either the information entered does not match the information on file with the IRS. Or, you've already accessed the system more than the allotted five times within a 24 hour period. The service cites they limit logins to "manage system capacity."

When will I be able to login?

Users can try to access their account again in 24 hours.

According to the IRS.gov website, don't contact IRS operators for assistance, because they don't have the authority to unlock the account.

Here's how you can track your incoming check

People can check the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to track the status of their payment.

Then you will most likely be brought to this message: " THIS U.S. GOVERNMENT SYSTEM IS FOR AUTHORIZED USE ONLY."

Once you read the message, hit "OK"

You will be brought to a page titled, "GET MY PAYMENT."

You will need to input the following information: Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Tax ID Number (ITIN), date of birth, street address, and ZIP, or postal code.

Additional information

President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package on Thursday, providing payments to qualifying individuals of up to $1,400, with payments to a qualifying family of four of $5,600.

Taxpayers who have provided bank information with the IRS will receive the direct-deposit payments, while others will get paper checks or debit cards mailed to them.