Seniors, be careful when mailing checks

Thieves are breaking into U.S. Postal boxes, stealing checks, altering and cashing them.

ATLANTA — Seniors who are sending checks by using outdoor mailboxes should be careful. Thieves are swiping letters using stolen keys or glue boards.

They wash the checks with chemicals, rewrite and cash them.

Check your bank statements frequently to discover any fraudulent checks. Using mobile electronic banking can also help.

But if you mail a check, use a dropbox inside the post office. If the box is outdoors, never mail a check after the posted pickup time.