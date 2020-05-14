Stimulus payment timeline for all SSI recipients

The May dates include direct deposit and mailed checks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — OK, OK. When are you going to get your stimulus payment and how?

Here’s a quick cheat sheet:

SSI recipients who get their benefits through direct deposit started seeing their stimulus payments on May 13.

SSI recipients who get their benefits by check, or if they used the non-filers tool and left the bank account info blank, will get their payment by mail. The IRS will begin mailing paper checks on May 15.

SSI recipients who have an Individual Representative Payee and normally get their benefits direct deposited or put on a card will get their stimulus payment the same way starting May 27. If you normally get a check, that will come later.