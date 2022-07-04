Latest student loan pause provides temporary relief for borrowers

Financial experts said a decision about federal student loans could come after this latest pause in payments.

ATLANTA — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that federal student loan payments for millions of Americans would be paused until Aug. 31. This is the sixth time payments have been put on hold since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.

Financial experts said additional income has afforded many Americans the chance to pay off other expenses and also build savings in a way that previously has not been possible.

One of those borrowers is Analisa Wade, who took the opportunity to use the extra money to expand her business. Wade took out student loans when she attended Spelman College and told 11Alive she continued to make payments on them, even during the pandemic.

Wade has a marketing business and said she mostly focuses on working with non-profits and smaller businesses that don't have the resources to expand their outreach. Her client base includes Atlanta, New York, Miami and Charlotte, N.C.

"When the pandemic happened, I kind of had to shift and add on different services, learn a little bit more to tap into, like more of the marketing side. And I would say the shift of the pause and the federal student loans really helped me be able to allocate those funds", she told 11Alive via Zoom.

Wade added she's still working on expanding her business and pausing the loans affords her the chance to keep working without transferring too many costs onto her clients.

"Part of that is paying attention to the different type of expenses that are going to be taken place, and that's doesn't even account for the gas. So as everything is going up in prices and people are having to get used to paying more bills, all those COVID programs are kind of slowly dying away."

Like many others, Wade will have to use the pause to reevaluate her expenses unless some or all of her loans are wiped out.

Financial analyst Mike Skordeles with Truist Bank explained this pause, unlike the previous ones, is directly tied to the economic struggles and the rising cost of everyday expenses, whereas the previous pauses had to do with rising COVID cases.

"If you were in default, you should be contacting your lender to try to catch up, so that you are eligible for some of these things. It's likely that eventually, they will start payments again. You should be saving that money or preparing to know where you're going to get that money from," he explained.

The recent announcement from the Education Department seemed to address concerns for those borrowers who were in default on their federal student loan payments.

Part of the announcement includes a "fresh start" for borrowers who have fallen behind on their payments. A statement from the Department of Education partially described the plan.

"All borrowers with paused loans to receive a ‘fresh start’ on repayment by eliminating the impact of delinquency and default and allowing them to reenter repayment in good standing"

Skordeles added the reprieve will help borrowers, particularly those from lower-income households who would likely face more hardship if payments started again on the previously announced date of May 1.

"As we see in recent times, it's things like gasoline. It's things like food, it's rent, etcetera. So yes, that's an important thing to keep in mind that people are able to have that buffer," he added.