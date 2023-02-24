IRS pushes tax deadline back to Oct. 16 for storm victims across Georgia

In both January and February, tornadoes ripped through numerous Georgia counties causing widespread damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The IRS is giving some Georgians relief with a new tax deadline for victims of storm damage across the state.

The original May 15 tax deadline has now been pushed back to Oct. 16 for disaster-area taxpayers in Georgia. The accommodation will allow an extra five months to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the IRS announced Friday.

In both January and February, tornadoes ripped through several Georgia counties causing widespread damage. Now, tax relief will be given to any area in the state that has been designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Here are which counties qualify:

Butts County

Crisp County

Henry County

Jasper County

Meriwether County

Newton County

Pike County

Spalding County

Troup County

Individuals and households that live in the affected counties or that either have a business in one of the counties above are eligible for tax relief, the IRS said.

This also includes 2022 individual income tax returns originally due on April 18 and business returns due on both March 15 and April 18. These taxpayers will also have until Oct. 16 to contribute to their IRAs and health savings accounts.

The IRS also stated that if any resident living in one of the designated FEMA disaster counties receives a tax penalty or late filing notice, they should call the phone number listed on the notice in order to contest the IRS penalty.

Any tax payment deadlines falling on or after Jan. 12, 2023, will not be owed until Oct. 16.