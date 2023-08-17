South Fulton residents speak out at property tax millage rate hearing ahead of Tuesday vote

The City of South Fulton has one of the highest millage rates out of all metro Atlanta municipalities.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — People who live in the City of South Fulton spoke out at a Wednesday night public hearing on the proposed property tax millage rate for 2023.

The city wants to keep the rate the same, but many residents said it needs to be lowered.

Some residents of the City of South Fulton are struggling financially despite the millage rate remaining unchanged since 2019. This is due to the increased value of properties in the area.

Pamela Harris and three other people who live in South Fulton spoke at the public hearing on the millage rate.

“We were told this money is for a rainy day. Well, this is the rainy day," Harris said.

Connie Robinson works with South Fulton homeowners and also spoke out at the public hearing.

“We would like for the millage rate to be lowered because a lot of our homeowners are trying to bounce back from COVID, so they’re still struggling and trying to get back on their feet," Robinson said.

The City of South Fulton has one of the highest millage rates out of all metro Atlanta municipalities at 12.89. That's something Councilman Jaceey Sebastian would like to change.

“We continue to see our values increase across the city, our property tax values and I just figure with all this money around, we don’t have to use all of it up right now.," Sebastian said. "The citizens actually deserve a little bit of a break."

Councilmembers in favor of keeping the millage rate the same said it's necessary to keep the city running.

“I support the millage rate that’s being proposed by our city manager," Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs said. "I feel it’s a good balance to help us as residents to get the things we want within the City of South Fulton."

“We have many fire stations that need renovating," Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis said. "We need a training center for our public safety personnel. We still have residents requesting lighting and sidewalks,"