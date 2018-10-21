ATLANTA -- As of Sunday afternoon, the current Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have entered the lofty stratosphere of the top ten jackpots ever awarded in American history.

The next Mega Millions drawing, Tuesday night, will be for an estimated $1.6 billion, making it not only the largest American jackpot, but the largest jackpot ever drawn in the history of the world.

Now that the Powerball jackpot has rolled over again, it is nothing to sneeze at either. If you take out the current $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, Wednesday's Powerball jackpot of $620 million would place it at number 5 of all-time jackpots if it were awarded today.

But since both games are still actively accumulating cash -- and players -- both are left out of this list.

1.586.4 billion - Powerball - Jan 13 2016 (Calif., Fla., Tenn.) - World's largest jackpot ever awarded 758.7 million - Powerball - Aug 23 2017 (Mass.) - Highest single jackpot and cash value for a single ticket ever awarded 656 million - Mega Millions - Mar 30 2012 (Ill., Kan., Md.) - Largest Mega Millions jackpot to date 648 million - Mega Millions - Dec 17 2013 (Calif., Ga.) - Largest jackpot awarded in Georgia to date 590 million - Powerball - May 18 2013 (Fla.) 587 million - Powerball - Nov 28 2012 (Ariz., Mo.) 564 million - Powerball - Feb 11 2015 (N.C., P.R., Tex.) 559 million - Powerball - Jan 6 2018 (N.H.) 543 million - Mega Millions - Jul 24 2018 (Calif.) 536 million - Mega Millions - Jul 8 2016 (Ind.)

The world's largest overall lottery jackpot prior to the giant Powerball jackpot and this week's Mega Millions is also one of the world's oldest. The Spanish Christmas Lottery is a national lottery that has been played annually since 1812. Sometimes in English-speaking media it is referred to as "El Gordo" - or "The Big One."

The grand prize for a single winner in 2017 for El Gordo was approximately 720 million euros or about $830 million.

Both Mega Millions, played Tuesday night, and Powerball, played Wednesday night, will have exceptionally large jackpots. Lines at Georgia Lottery retailers are expected to be exceptionally long as players get on board for both huge games.

Each game costs $2 to play.

